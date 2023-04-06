South Tyneside weather: Met Office issues prediction for Easter Weekend forecast for South Shields and beyond

The majority of this week has seen sunny skies and warm weather hit the North East, but has the clear periods hit too early for those wanting to enjoy a four day weekend this Easter? The Met Office has made its predictions for the coming days.

What is the Met Office forecast for Easter in South Tyneside?

Following some stunning weather so far this week, the clouds seen on Wednesday and Thursday are expected to continue throughout the extended weekend.

Good Friday will see highs of 10°C from around 1pm with temperatures throughout the morning only expected to stay within single figures. Any sunny conditions will be seen in the morning before clouds return from around 10am onwards.

Overnight lows of 7°C will only rise a couple of degrees on Saturday with a cold, cloudy day feeling closer to 6°C according to the Met Office. Minimal chance of rain may entice some into the cregion to enjoy the four day weekend.

Sunday will see the North East experience the warmest temperatures of the weekend according to the weather service, which is expecting highs of 12°C on Sunday afternoon. Early morning lows of 5°C will quickly rise with temperatures hitting double figures by midday with no additional expectations of wet conditions.

The final day of the long weekend is the only day with rainy conditions expected. The Met Office is expecting these to start in the early hours of the morning and for showers to continue throughout the day until the evening with highs of 11°C and lows of 8°C.