News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago How is Tesco Clubcard changing? What to be aware of
20 minutes ago Silvio Berlusconi has leukaemia and in intensive care
1 hour ago Balcony line-up for King Charles’ coronation confirmed - who’s in
1 hour ago Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips announces she has given birth
1 hour ago List shows top 10 burglary hotspots in the UK
2 hours ago UK set to be hotter than Monaco during Easter weekend

South Tyneside weather: Met Office issues prediction for Easter Weekend forecast for South Shields and beyond

This week has seen plenty of sun but will we get more for the long weekend?

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 6th Apr 2023, 12:13 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 12:22 BST

The majority of this week has seen sunny skies and warm weather hit the North East, but has the clear periods hit too early for those wanting to enjoy a four day weekend this Easter? The Met Office has made its predictions for the coming days.

What is the Met Office forecast for Easter in South Tyneside?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following some stunning weather so far this week, the clouds seen on Wednesday and Thursday are expected to continue throughout the extended weekend.

South Tyneside weather: Met Office issues prediction for Easter Weekend forecast for South Shields and beyondSouth Tyneside weather: Met Office issues prediction for Easter Weekend forecast for South Shields and beyond
South Tyneside weather: Met Office issues prediction for Easter Weekend forecast for South Shields and beyond
Most Popular

Good Friday will see highs of 10°C from around 1pm with temperatures throughout the morning only expected to stay within single figures. Any sunny conditions will be seen in the morning before clouds return from around 10am onwards.

Overnight lows of 7°C will only rise a couple of degrees on Saturday with a cold, cloudy day feeling closer to 6°C according to the Met Office. Minimal chance of rain may entice some into the cregion to enjoy the four day weekend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sunday will see the North East experience the warmest temperatures of the weekend according to the weather service, which is expecting highs of 12°C on Sunday afternoon. Early morning lows of 5°C will quickly rise with temperatures hitting double figures by midday with no additional expectations of wet conditions.

The final day of the long weekend is the only day with rainy conditions expected. The Met Office is expecting these to start in the early hours of the morning and for showers to continue throughout the day until the evening with highs of 11°C and lows of 8°C.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Met OfficeSouth TynesideSouth ShieldsNorth East