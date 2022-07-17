The Met Office has issued its first ever Red Extreme heat warning for the UK, as temperatures are predicted to hit 40°C in parts of the country in the coming days.
The alert, which will be in force over Monday (July 18) and Tuesday, will not reach the North East, but the region has been included in a wider Amber warning for extreme heat covering all of England and Wales, as well as parts of Scotland.
Concerns over this prompted greyhound racing to be suspended on Wearside.
In a statement posted on social media, managers at Sunderland Greyhound Stadium said: “Due to the extreme temperatures forecast. We have taken the decision to cancel racing on Tuesday 19th July. As always, the welfare of our athletes comes first”.