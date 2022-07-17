The Met Office has issued its first ever Red Extreme heat warning for the UK, as temperatures are predicted to hit 40°C in parts of the country in the coming days.

Concerns over this prompted greyhound racing to be suspended on Wearside.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement posted on social media, managers at Sunderland Greyhound Stadium said: “Due to the extreme temperatures forecast. We have taken the decision to cancel racing on Tuesday 19th July. As always, the welfare of our athletes comes first”.