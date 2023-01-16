For the first time since before Christmas, snow has returned to the region.

And it’s likely to hang around, with temperatures rising no higher than 2° on Monday.

They are then forecast to veer just above and below zero for much of the rest of the week.

Some snow has been settling as temperatures dip.

Drivers have been warned to beware difficult road conditions and pedestrians and cyclists urged to take care, following a Met Office yellow weather warning.

Our snapper Stu Norton has captured some images of snow on the ground near the coast.

Dog walkers out and about in the light snow