What does the weatherman say South Tyneside can expect on Sunday? Hour-by-hour forecast
It has been a miserable start to the weekend in South Tyneside, but are things likely to get any better tomorrow?
Rain on Friday night was followed by showers, visibility problems, wind and low cloud cover across the North East today.
The conditions had an impact on Sunderland Airshow, which saw several displays cancelled in the morning and nothing at all air after lunch.
So what does the weather have in store for the region tomorrow, Sunday, July 28?
The Met Office says it will be another rather cloudy and humid day.
Most parts are likely to stay dry, however isolated showers will be possible, whilst some sea fret could continue to move into coastal parts. Maximum temperature 22 °C.
South Shields hour by hour:
9am: Light showers, 30 per cent chance of rain, maximum 18
10am: Light showers, 30 per cent chance of rain, maximum 18
11am: Light showers, 30 per cent chance of rain, maximum 18
Noon: Overcast, 10 per cent chance of rain, maximum 18
1pm: Overcast, 10 per cent chance of rain, maximum 18
2pm: Overcast, 10 per cent chance of rain, maximum 18
3pm: Overcast, 10 per cent chance of rain, maximum 18
4pm: Overcast, 10 per cent chance of rain, maximum 18
5pm: Overcast, 10 per cent chance of rain, maximum 18
6pm: Overcast, 10 per cent chance of rain, maximum 18
7pm: Overcast, 10 per cent chance of rain, maximum 18
8pm: Overcast, 10 per cent chance of rain, maximum 17
9pm: Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain, maximum 17