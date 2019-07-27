What does the weatherman say South Tyneside can expect on Sunday? Hour-by-hour forecast

It has been a miserable start to the weekend in South Tyneside, but are things likely to get any better tomorrow?

By Kevin Clark
Saturday, 27 July, 2019, 19:34
It has been a soggy weekend so far - will it be more of the same tomorrow?

Rain on Friday night was followed by showers, visibility problems, wind and low cloud cover across the North East today.

The conditions had an impact on Sunderland Airshow, which saw several displays cancelled in the morning and nothing at all air after lunch.

So what does the weather have in store for the region tomorrow, Sunday, July 28?

The Met Office says it will be another rather cloudy and humid day.

Most parts are likely to stay dry, however isolated showers will be possible, whilst some sea fret could continue to move into coastal parts. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

South Shields hour by hour:

9am: Light showers, 30 per cent chance of rain, maximum 18

10am: Light showers, 30 per cent chance of rain, maximum 18

11am: Light showers, 30 per cent chance of rain, maximum 18

Noon: Overcast, 10 per cent chance of rain, maximum 18

1pm: Overcast, 10 per cent chance of rain, maximum 18

2pm: Overcast, 10 per cent chance of rain, maximum 18

3pm: Overcast, 10 per cent chance of rain, maximum 18

4pm: Overcast, 10 per cent chance of rain, maximum 18

5pm: Overcast, 10 per cent chance of rain, maximum 18

6pm: Overcast, 10 per cent chance of rain, maximum 18

7pm: Overcast, 10 per cent chance of rain, maximum 18

8pm: Overcast, 10 per cent chance of rain, maximum 17

9pm: Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain, maximum 17