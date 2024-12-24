Welcoming Places networks helps to support South Tyneside residents this winter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A network of Welcoming Places is working to support residents in the borough this winter.

Welcoming Places are free public spaces where South Tyneside residents can go to get warn, save on heating costs, avoid social isolation and receive support and advice throughout the winter months.

There are more than 70 venues across the borough that provide a Welcoming Place - these include local churches, community centres, charities, businesses and more.

Councillor Paul Dean, Lead Member for Voluntary Sector, Partnerships and Equalities, at South Tyneside Council, has highlighted that these Welcoming Places will place a key role in the borough this winter.

He said: “With many people feeling isolated as well as the pressure of rising fuel prices amid the cost-of-living crisis, the Borough’s Welcoming Places are playing a key role in supporting residents this winter.

From left: Cllr Tracey Dixon, Leader of South Tyneside Council, with, Eamonn Gribben, of the Little Haven Hotel and Cllr Paul Dean. The Little Haven Hotel has just become the latest business to join South Tyneside's Welcoming Spaces network. | South Tyneside Council

“These much-needed spaces are helping to provide a place for people to pop in, get warm, stay safe and well and connect with other people, combating loneliness as well as providing advice and signposting, not just during the colder months, but all year round.

“It’s wonderful to see so many organisations working with us to reach and support residents in this way and we thank them all for their offer. This collective effort makes a real difference in our communities and those visiting any of these venues are sure to receive a warm welcome.”

The Little Haven Hotel, on South Shields seafront, is the latest venue to join the Welcoming Places network, with it offering reduced cost food while residents have access to a warm space.

For more information about Welcoming Places in South Tyneside, visit: https://www.southtyneside.gov.uk/article/17556/Welcoming-places-in-South-Tyneside.

If you are part of a group or organisation that would like to join the Welcoming Places network, then you can email [email protected] for more information.