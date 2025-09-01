A South Tyneside charity champion has revealed her latest challenge.

Angie Comerford, the founder of Hebburn Helps, has revealed that she will be taking on a hike through the Atlas Mountains, in Morocco, as part of the foodbank’s Hike For Hunger campaign.

The event will see funds raised for Hebburn Helps and the South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade (SSVLB).

It follows 15 people walking the entire length of Hadrian’s Wall earlier this year to raise money for both charities, with Angie promising at the time that there would be more to come.

Hebburn Helps' Hike For Hunger is set to take place in the Atlas Mountains, in Morocco. | Other 3rd Party

Speaking ahead of upcoming challenge, she said: “On Sunday, September 14, we head off to Morocco to tackle the Atlas Mountains.

“Myself and Alison will no doubt shed some blood, sweat and tears along the way.

“We have fully funded this trip ourselves, just like the other 12 hikers who we will be trekking with.

“Huge thanks to our amazing business sponsors whose names you can see on our flag.

“This year our fundraising is for Hebburn Helps QAVS as well as South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade so if you are able to put a little something in the pot, please do so.”

You can donate to the fundraiser by visiting: https://pay.sumup.com/b2c/QZB4LJ04.

For more information about Hebburn Helps, take a look at: https://hebburnhelps.co.uk/.