We’re helping children and young people affected by sexual and criminal exploitation

A South Tyneside charity has secured funding to help support young people affected by exploitation.

South Shields-based SURT (Stopping Unsafe Relationships Together) has secured a £20,000 National Lottery Community Fund Grant to continuing its specialist support offer for children and young people affected by sexual and criminal exploitation.

Founded by Leanne Hansen and Claire Amans, the charity aims to help children and young people in the borough who have been affected by all forms of relationship abuse.

SURT supports its service users for the amount of time that is needed until they feel safer and happier, as well as giving them an understanding of what other services are out there to help them.

Claire Amans (left) and Leanne Hansen, the Managing Directors at SURT. | National World

The £20,000 grant will ensure that SURT can continue the implementation of its ‘STOP Exploitation Project’, which sees the charity work with the community and other organisations to make a difference towards the prevention of exploitation, especially at a time when the waiting list for service referrals is increasing.

It also aims to help stop exploitation, support the recovery of those affected and contribute to the prevention, detection and prosecution of related crime.

Children and young people, aged 11 to 24-years-old are the primary beneficiaries of the project, as well as their parents, carers, and families.

SURT has stated that by continuing the project, it will enable more young people to be educated about exploitation as a form of relationship abuse.

Those who take part in the project will develop an understanding to take proactive steps to reduce their vulnerability to harm, as well as be able to recognise exploitative abusive relationships, know how to exit them safely, learn how to report abuse and be supported in their recovery.

When speaking about the importance of the project, Leanne said: “Exploitation of children and young people is a form of abuse, it is a nationwide issue that is also observed in our local community.

“We must work together intelligently to understand community issues so that we can effectively prevent and stop the abuse.”

Claire has expressed her thanks to the National Lottery Community Fund for helping SURT continue to carry out its mission in South Tyneside.

She added: “At SURT we are passionate about the ensuring the safety of children and young people, we are also dedicated to their happiness and raising their aspirations.

“We are thrilled to have secured project funding costs to support core service delivery and thankful to the National Lottery Community Fund for supporting our cause.

The STOP Exploitation Project offers free specialist education, support and advocacy, and is delivered from SURT’s centrally based South Shields hub.

For more information about the work that SURT carries out, visit: https://wearesurt.org/.