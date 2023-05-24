Grandad set to walk more than 1,500 miles from South Shields to Spain for charity

Norman Mosley, from South Shields, will start the challenge on August 16 as he looks to raise £15,000 for Prostate Cancer UK and Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust.

The 66-year-old, who works as an offshore rigger, has titled the challenge “Wor Hoose to Wor Hoose” after he put a “wor hoose” sign outside of his Spanish property when he bought it in 2005.

Since then, his grandchildren bought him another “wor hoose” sign for his home in South Shields to match the two properties together.

In order to complete the challenge, Norman is setting himself the task of walking 50 miles a day, which will mean around 12-and-a-half to 13 hours of walking a day.

Despite the tough challenge that will see him cross the Pyrenees mountains, Norman has told the Gazette that he is looking forward to taking it on and why he has picked the two cancer charities to raise money for.

He said: “It all started when there was a break between Covid lockdowns and I flew to Spain. Just as we were going over the Pyrenees, I just thought that I’m lucky I don’t have to walk it and that sparked the idea.

“Then I had a scare with prostate cancer where I went through all the tests and luckily I didn’t have it but I thought to myself ‘how many man go through what I was going through and just ignore it’.

“I wanted to make people aware of the early signs of prostate cancer but then decided that it isn’t fair to just do it for men so I picked the cervical cancer charity as well.

“I feel like I am ready for the challenge now, I wish that the walk was tomorrow.

“Training is starting to get a little bit boring now, I want to get going; however, I’m going to be doing another week of training in Spain to get fully ready for it.”

Norman also revealed how his family and friends reacted when he told them that he was going to walk to Spain.

He added: “They thought that I was stupid in the beginning but now that they see that I am serious about it, they are really supportive.

“My son will be coming along in a camper van which will be used as a support vehicle for me to get a drink or something to eat.

“He will then drive a distance down the road and wait for me to catch up.”

Norman is setting up a charity night at The Lake pub where prizes will be given away, including the opportunity to stay at Norman’s El Campello house for a week.

He is on the look out for more prizes and also the potenital use of a camper van for the journey - if you can help, you can contact Norman on 07951 336395.

You can also donate to Norman’s Go Fund Me page by visiting: https://www.gofundme.com/f/wor-hoose-to-wor-hoose-charity-walk.