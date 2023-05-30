Passengers travelling with Air New Zealand will be asked to step on the scales before they board the plane as part of a safety measure. According to reports, more than 10,000 passengers flying with the carrier will be asked to weigh-in as part of its weight survey taking place from May 29 until July 2.

The survey, said Air New Zealand , is a way to gather data on the weight load and distribution for planes. It has also been described as an “essential” initiative to ensure “the safe and efficient operation of the aircraft” and is also a requirement from the country’s Civil Aviation Authority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But not everyone is comfortable with disclosing their weight to the public, so Air New Zealand assures that the programme is completely ‘anonymous’ and the survey would inform the pilot about the weight and balance of the loaded aircraft prior to take-off.

Alastair James, Air New Zealand’ s load control improvement specialist said: “We know stepping on the scales can be daunting. We want to reassure our customers that there is no visible display anywhere.

Most Popular

“No one can see your weight – not even us. It’s completely anonymous. It’s simple, it’s voluntary, and by weighing in, you’ll be helping us to fly you safely and efficiently, every time.”

“We weigh everything that goes on the aircraft, from the cargo to the meals onboard, to the luggage in the hold. For customers, crew and cabin bags, we use average weights, which we get from doing this survey.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The survey will take place at the entrance to the gate lounge of selected Air New Zealand flights departing from Auckland International Airport .