A brand new series following the luxurious lives of some of Dubai’s most elite has just aired on Netflix and viewers are loving it. Jumping onto the fascination of what life is like for the rich and famous, Dubai Bling shows viewers the glitz and glamorous lives of 10 Arab millionaires who are living their wildest dreams in the Bling City, Dubai.

The show first premiered on Netflix on Thursday (October 27) and has been well-received by viewers across the UK. Dubai has earned a global reputation as the land of wealth and opportunities. Sitting at the forefront of trade, business and innovation, the city has long attracted the bold and ambitious who will stop at nothing to make their dreams come true.

The cast of Dubai Bling is predominantly Arab and stars some well-known faces from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Kuwait and Iraq as well as ex-pats from as far afield as India and Australia. But despite the cast’s diverse backgrounds, nationalities and occupations, they all have one thing in common: getting to the top and staying on top.

Here’s the full cast list for Dubai Bling on Netflix

Zeina Khoury

38-year-old Zeina left her home country of Lebanon due to political unrest in 2006 but has now made it to the top as the CEO of a luxury real estate agency. Dubai-based Zeina has 62.2k followers on Instagram and is also a graduate of The London Business School.

The cast of new Netflix series Dubai Bling

Lojain Omran

45-year-old Lojain Omran is a well-known TV show presenter known for her prominent work in Arabic television shows. She welcomes fans behind the scenes of her glamorous life, boasting an enviable wardrobe of gowns, jewels and accessories galore. From sharing her Saudi culture with her social circle to inspiring young Arab women across the region with her positive energy.

Kris Fade

Kris Fade is an Australian-Lebanese radio presenter and entrepreneur having built his brand on his upbeat and fun-loving personality Kris Fade moved to Dubai from Australia in 2008 and launched the first Virgin Radio station in the Middle East. Since then, the Kris Fade Show has become the number 1 listened-to morning show in the region. Kris is now embarking on a new chapter in his life, with bride-to-be Brianna Ramirez.

Brianna Ramirez

During this series of Dubai Bling, Brianna is Kris Fade’s future wife, set to be the stepmother of his two daughters from a previous relationship.

She’s lived in Dubai for the past eight years and she and Kris had been together seven and a half at the time of their wedding announcement party. Brianna hails from LA and is Mexican-American and now resides full-time in Dubai.

Ebraheem Al Samadi

Businessman and Kuwaiti millionaire, Ebraheem moved to Dubai in 2010 after honing his entrepreneurial flair since the age of 14. The Arabia-American reportedly launched a self-funded rollerskating shoe company at age 17 and achieved millionaire status by the time he was 20. Ebraheem is now the chief executive of the Al Samadi Group, which has introduced several global brands to the UAE.

Farhana Bodi

Farhana is a single mother and a social media influencer known in Dubai for sharing her lavish life of high fashion, jet-set holidays and exquisite events with her 1.4 million followers. Bodi was born in India and raised in South Africa, but now calls Dubai home.

Emirati DJ Marwan Al-Awadhi aka DJ Bliss

DJ Bliss has established himself as one of the UAE’s leading personalities and entertainers who has expanded his career internationally. Emirati-born, DJ Bliss is the first Emirati Citizen artist to sign with major multi-national music companies including BMG in 2003 and most recently with the world’s largest global music company Universal Music. DJ Bliss stars in the new show alongside his free-spirited wife vlogger, Danya Mohammed, AKA Diva Dee.

Danya Mohammed

Danya Mohammed is an Emirati by ethnicity. Married to renowned musician DJ Bliss, she takes pride in being a hands-on mother to their two children, Zayed and Meera. Danya is a famous YouTube vlogger and Instagram personality as well as being a successful entrepreneur with several brand endorsements, including Bambini Fashions, Mahallati Jewellery, Gucci, and Gaffe Studios.

Safa Siddiqui

Born and raised in London and of Iraqi descent, Safa is a housewife with ambitions to bring her chic and unusual fashion designs to life. Safa has the full support of her husband Fahad, her enterprising and highly successful husband as she pursues her dreams.

Fahad Siddiqui

Fahad is a businessman from an influential Indian family. He tied the knot with his wife Safa in October 2019 and welcomed their now-two-year-old daughter, Alina, the very next year.

Originally from Mumbai, Maharashtra, he moved to Dubai where he met Safa.

Loujain Adadah

Loujain is a Lebanese socialite and mother of two daughters who moved to Dubai last year. The 32-year-old was born in California and spent a few years of her childhood in the States before moving back to Lebanon.

She married her late husband Walid when she was 21, and she was with him until he passed away from cancer in 2016. The pair had two children together. She now spends most of her time focusing on raising her children.

How to watch Dubai Bling?

Dubai Bling is available to stream on Netflix now.