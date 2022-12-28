The year is almost at an end, and many of us will be planning how they will be welcoming in 2023. If you have plans that involve you being outdoors, you may be hoping for a optimistic weather forecast.

On the whole, it looks set to be a wet end to 2022. Many areas of the UK will also be greeted with an equally wet start to the new year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This damp end to the year could impact any firework displays you may be planning on going to. The best advice would be to go prepared, with umbrellas and raincoats at the ready.

Temperatures across parts of Southern England could remain in double figures throughout New Year’s Eve. This is a trend which will continue into the first day of the year.

Most Popular

The temperature will decrease the further north you live, with some parts of Northern Scotland likely to see temperatures of around 3C. The mild temperatures in England especially will stick around for at least the opening few days of 2023.

UK Met Office forecast

Advertisement Hide Ad

December 28

Rain across southern areas will move north-east across all areas through the day, possibly with some hill snow in the far north later. Scattered showers and sunny intervals following into the southwest. Becoming windy, particularly in the south, where it is mild.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rain and hill snow in the far north clearing, then windy with blustery showers, some heavy, and frequent in the northwest.

December 29

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colder and windy with sunshine and showers, some heavy in the north and west with a risk of hail and thunder. Best of dry weather in the east.

Outlook for December 30 to January 1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unsettled with spells of rain, occasionally heavy, pushing across most areas Friday and Saturday. Some snow is likely in the north. Further rain in the south Sunday. Colder with showers elsewhere.

Long range UK weather forecast

Advertisement Hide Ad

January 1 to January 10

The start of January may bring showers or longer spells of rain for many, with the potential for some heavier bursts at times, particularly for western facing hills. Snow most likely restricted to higher ground in Scotland. Some drier and brighter spells remain possible, particularly in eastern parts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Are you heading to a firework display this New Year’s Eve?