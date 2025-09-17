13 fantastic photos from the wonderful day a top-10 boy band played at Boldon School

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 17th Sep 2025, 12:00 BST

What a school day that must have been in Boldon!

20 years ago, the top 10 boy band Freefaller performed lived at Boldon School and there was a packed audience for the 2005 show.

We have 13 Shields Gazette archive photos from the memorable day and here they are.

All seats were taken for the 2005 show at Boldon School and we want your memories of it.

1. A packed audience

All seats were taken for the 2005 show at Boldon School and we want your memories of it.

Photo Sales
The band on stage for the gig at Boldon School in 2005. Get in touch and share your memories.

2. On stage in 2005

The band on stage for the gig at Boldon School in 2005. Get in touch and share your memories.

Photo Sales
This young lad looks like he was loving the show which happened at Boldon School in 2005.

3. Flashback to 2005

This young lad looks like he was loving the show which happened at Boldon School in 2005.

Photo Sales
Pupils rush to get the autographs of the band members. Are you among them?

4. Signing autographs

Pupils rush to get the autographs of the band members. Are you among them?

Photo Sales
