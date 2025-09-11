The little South Shields community has offered everything from fish and chips to hairdos as these photos show.
They come to us courtesy of Google Maps and the Shields Gazette archives and they show Billy’s fish shop, the choir at Holy Rosary Church, Tasty Bites and Fusion Hair.
We have pictures from 2003 to 2021 and we hope they bring back great memories.
1. In great voice in 2003
Tim Harrison was leading the way with this rousing choir session at Holy Rosary Church in Horsley Hill Square in August 2003.
Tell us if you were one of the singers in the picture. | sg
2. Happy birthday to the hospice shop
Happy birthday celebrations for the team at St Clare's Hospice Shop.
Tell us if you were one of the people pictured in August 2003. | sg
3. A grand effort by Joan
Joan Riley had her head shaved in September 2004 to raise money for St Clare's Hospice.
Stacey Dent was the hairstylist who gave her a helping hand. | sg
4. A Smart move in 2007
Inspector Peter Sutton and Lynn Thompson of D&L News joined forces for a photo on the day the shop signed up to use Smart Water. | sg