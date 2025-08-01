13 South Tyneside ale scenes as we celebrate International Beer Day

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 1st Aug 2025, 12:00 BST

Drink in the memories of 13 South Tyneside ale scenes from the past.

And what better day is there to do it on than today which is International Beer Day.

The event will be celebrated around the world but we reckon South Tyneside can hold its own for ale of excellence with all of these great scenes from the Shields Gazette archives.

The Mayor of South Shields Ald S Jones was pictured pulling the first pint of beer at the opening of the Jolly Steward Hotel on the Marsden estate.

1. A big moment in 1957

The Mayor of South Shields Ald S Jones was pictured pulling the first pint of beer at the opening of the Jolly Steward Hotel on the Marsden estate. | sg

Relaxing with a beer in the German bar, is Mr Barney McKie, manager of La Strada. This scene takes us back to April 1967. Photo: Shields Gazette

2. Relaxing in 1967

Relaxing with a beer in the German bar, is Mr Barney McKie, manager of La Strada. This scene takes us back to April 1967. Photo: Shields Gazette | SG

The South Shields October-fest held at the Tavern in 1972. Practising their beer pouring for the charity night were left to right: Sandra Thompson, Lynne Westgarth and Karen Bilby.

3. Cheers to the Tavern memories

The South Shields October-fest held at the Tavern in 1972. Practising their beer pouring for the charity night were left to right: Sandra Thompson, Lynne Westgarth and Karen Bilby. | sg Photo: Shields Gazette

Graeme Robertson at the Robin Hood in Jarrow 21 years ago and he has every reason to smile with the pub in the Good Beer Guide.

4. A great read in 2004

Graeme Robertson at the Robin Hood in Jarrow 21 years ago and he has every reason to smile with the pub in the Good Beer Guide. | sg Photo: IB

