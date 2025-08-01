13 South Tyneside ale scenes as we celebrate International Beer Day

And what better day is there to do it on than today which is International Beer Day.
The event will be celebrated around the world but we reckon South Tyneside can hold its own for ale of excellence with all of these great scenes from the Shields Gazette archives.
1. A big moment in 1957
The Mayor of South Shields Ald S Jones was pictured pulling the first pint of beer at the opening of the Jolly Steward Hotel on the Marsden estate. | sg
2. Relaxing in 1967
Relaxing with a beer in the German bar, is Mr Barney McKie, manager of La Strada. This scene takes us back to April 1967. Photo: Shields Gazette | SG
3. Cheers to the Tavern memories
The South Shields October-fest held at the Tavern in 1972. Practising their beer pouring for the charity night were left to right: Sandra Thompson, Lynne Westgarth and Karen Bilby. | sg Photo: Shields Gazette
4. A great read in 2004
Graeme Robertson at the Robin Hood in Jarrow 21 years ago and he has every reason to smile with the pub in the Good Beer Guide. | sg Photo: IB
