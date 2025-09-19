13 South Tyneside people who spoke up in 2014 on everything from pocket money to betting shops

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 19th Sep 2025, 12:00 BST

A big thank you goes to all of these South Tyneside people who gave their opinions to the Shields Gazette.

It was back in 2014, and the latter months of 2013, when all 13 of these faces chatted to us about issues of the day.

They gave opinions on pocket money, betting shops, and Sunderland’s new manager.

John Holt spoke up on betting shops in the South Shields area 11 years ago.

1. John's view

John Holt spoke up on betting shops in the South Shields area 11 years ago. | sg

Maureen Crawford who spoke to us as South Tyneside prepared for ward elections 11 years ago.

2. Maureen has her say

Maureen Crawford who spoke to us as South Tyneside prepared for ward elections 11 years ago. | nw

Alex Barr had his say on betting shops in South Tyneside when he spoke up in 2014.

3. Alex speaks up

Alex Barr had his say on betting shops in South Tyneside when he spoke up in 2014. | nw

Nicola Campbell had her views on Sunderland's appointment of a new manager.

4. Nicola's opinion

Nicola Campbell had her views on Sunderland's appointment of a new manager. | nw

