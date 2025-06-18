Harton's glitzy prom in 13 memorable photos from 2013

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 18th Jun 2025, 11:47 BST

Cue the memories of stylish gowns, waistcoats and perfectly prepared hairdos. It’s the 2013 Harton Technology College prom.

Look at these fantastic reminders of the Year 13 prom which was held at Beamish Hall.

Students from the Lisle Road college had a wonderful time and here is a whole gallery of memories from the Shields Gazette archives.

In case you missed it;

I love this flashback to the Mortimer College prom: It's a top 2017 line-up of photos

Glittering memories of the 2015 South Shields Community School prom

10 photos from the Boldon School Prom in 2006- tiaras, kilts and great memories

Taking you back to Beamish Hall in 2013 where all of these Harton Technology College students were ready to party.

1. Party time

Taking you back to Beamish Hall in 2013 where all of these Harton Technology College students were ready to party. | nw

Photo Sales
These young students were getting ready for the Harton Technology College Year 13 prom at Beamish Hall.

2. Stylish in 2013

These young students were getting ready for the Harton Technology College Year 13 prom at Beamish Hall. | nw

Photo Sales
More memories from Beamish Hall but we want to know if you are one of the people in the picture.

3. Beamish moments

More memories from Beamish Hall but we want to know if you are one of the people in the picture. | nw

Photo Sales
Another great reminder from the Harton Technology College Year 13 prom.

4. Looking smart boys

Another great reminder from the Harton Technology College Year 13 prom. | nw

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Shields GazetteStudentsCollegeMemories
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice