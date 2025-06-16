13 sizzling photos to take you back to 1976, when South Tyneside sweltered through the summer

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 16th Jun 2025, 16:18 BST

South Tyneside baked during one of the hottest and driest summers the UK has ever experienced in 1976.

It was a summer which no one who lived through it will ever forget.

This retro Shields Gazette photo gallery takes you back to that long, hot period where people flocked to the coast to cool down at places including the South Foreshore.

Families enjoyed the sun during events such as fishing, cricket, fairs, and bowls.

All the fun of the fair at South Shields Amusement Park in 1976, just as the weather turned warmer. Little did these people know what was to come for months ahead.

1. When it all started

All the fun of the fair at South Shields Amusement Park in 1976, just as the weather turned warmer. Little did these people know what was to come for months ahead. | sg Photo: Shields Gazette

Packed onto the South Foreshore in the 70s heatwave.

2. A busy day on the beach

Packed onto the South Foreshore in the 70s heatwave. | sg Photo: sg

Women fill their buckets from a public standpipe during the 1976 drought.

3. Memories by the bucketload

Women fill their buckets from a public standpipe during the 1976 drought. | nw

1976 was a freak year for swarms of ladybirds. There were millions of them.

4. Year of the ladybirds

1976 was a freak year for swarms of ladybirds. There were millions of them. | nw

