Axelbands: The Shields shop which was an Aladdin's cave for baby clothes and dolls
Axelbands closed its doors for one last time in 1986 and the Frederick Street baby shop still brings back memories for many.
‘Every thing for the baby’
The sign on its front said that it had "every thing for the baby" and that certainly rang true with Shields Gazette followers when we asked them for their recollections of Axelbands in the past.
It had dolls, ribbons and socks for sale, baby nighties and beautifully decorated windows.
Packed window displays
Our Shields Gazette archive photo shows the incredible array of stock in the window in 1983.
But it’s your memories of the little gem of a business that we want.
Axelbands was one of many shops of that era worth a mention and others which bring back memories for readers include Value Store, Poretta’s, The Handy Shop and Shane’s.
Tell us which was your favourite and what you loved most about them.
Share your memories of Axelbands and other favourites by emailing [email protected]