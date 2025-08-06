The Bernicia event featured musicians, refreshments and fans galore for the event which was held at Gypsies Green.
1. Cheers for the memories
Round of applause if you remember these great scenes from Gypsies Green held 11 years ago. | sg
2. Smiles from 2014
Plenty of faces for you top recognise in this relaxing scene from 14 years ago. | sg
3. Fun for all the family
Fun for all the family at Bernicia. Tell us if you remember the great times at Gypsies Green. | sg
4. Colourful in South Shields
On stage at the Bernicia festival in South Shields 11 years ago. Tell us if you were there. | sg
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.