I love these 13 photos which were taken at the 2014 Bernicia Festival in South Shields

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 6th Aug 2025, 12:00 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2025, 12:00 BST

Tune in for memories of a fantastic festival which was held in South Shields in 2014.

The Bernicia event featured musicians, refreshments and fans galore for the event which was held at Gypsies Green.

There are plenty of faces to identify in these Shields Gazette photo memories. See if you can spot someone you know.

Round of applause if you remember these great scenes from Gypsies Green held 11 years ago.

1. Cheers for the memories

Round of applause if you remember these great scenes from Gypsies Green held 11 years ago. | sg

Plenty of faces for you top recognise in this relaxing scene from 14 years ago.

2. Smiles from 2014

Plenty of faces for you top recognise in this relaxing scene from 14 years ago. | sg

Fun for all the family at Bernicia. Tell us if you remember the great times at Gypsies Green.

3. Fun for all the family

Fun for all the family at Bernicia. Tell us if you remember the great times at Gypsies Green. | sg

On stage at the Bernicia festival in South Shields 11 years ago. Tell us if you were there.

4. Colourful in South Shields

On stage at the Bernicia festival in South Shields 11 years ago. Tell us if you were there. | sg

