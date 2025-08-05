Horsley Hill Square: One shopping area, 13 views spanning 18 years

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 5th Aug 2025, 12:00 BST

Who’s up for fish and chips, sandwiches, hairstyles and a singalong? You could get it all in Horsley Hill Square.

Look at these 13 great views from the little South Shields community over the years.

They come to us courtesy of Google Maps and the Shields Gazette archives and they show Billy’s fish shop, the choir at Holy Rosary Church, Tasty Bites and Fusion Hair.

We have pictures from 2003 to 2021 and we hope they bring back great memories.

Tim Harrison was leading the way with this rousing choir session at Holy Rosary Church in Horsley Hill Square in August 2003. Tell us if you were one of the singers in the picture.

1. In great voice in 2003

Tim Harrison was leading the way with this rousing choir session at Holy Rosary Church in Horsley Hill Square in August 2003. Tell us if you were one of the singers in the picture. | sg

Happy birthday celebrations for the team at St Clare's Hospice Shop. Tell us if you were one of the people pictured in August 2003.

2. Happy birthday to the hospice shop

Happy birthday celebrations for the team at St Clare's Hospice Shop. Tell us if you were one of the people pictured in August 2003. | sg

Joan Riley had her head shaved in September 2004 to raise money for St Clare's Hospice. Stacey Dent was the hairstylist who gave her a helping hand.

3. A grand effort by Joan

Joan Riley had her head shaved in September 2004 to raise money for St Clare's Hospice. Stacey Dent was the hairstylist who gave her a helping hand. | sg

Inspector Peter Sutton and Lynn Thompson of D&L News joined forces for a photo on the day the shop signed up to use Smart Water.

4. A Smart move in 2007

Inspector Peter Sutton and Lynn Thompson of D&L News joined forces for a photo on the day the shop signed up to use Smart Water. | sg

