Celebrating the South Shields Marine College with 13 views from its illustrious past

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 22nd Jul 2025, 10:00 BST

Decades of tradition lie behind the fantastic South Shields Marine School.

And here is a small selection of photo memories from its illustrious past, as the school returns to the headlines once more.

Take a look at 13 Shields Gazette views which span from 1964 to 2025.

Crowds in College Drive waiting for the arrival of the Duke of Edinburgh to officially open the South Shields Marine and Technical College in March 1964.

1. A royal day in 1964

Crowds in College Drive waiting for the arrival of the Duke of Edinburgh to officially open the South Shields Marine and Technical College in March 1964. | sg Photo: Shields Gazette

Pat Robinson, Mayoress of South Tyneside and her Charities Committee helpers, pictured at the Charities Ball held at South Shields Marine and Technical College in 1977.

2. Having a ball in 1977

Pat Robinson, Mayoress of South Tyneside and her Charities Committee helpers, pictured at the Charities Ball held at South Shields Marine and Technical College in 1977. | sg Photo: Shields Gazette

The Duke of Edinburgh was keen to find out more when he visited the college 20 years ago.

3. Keen to learn more in 2005

The Duke of Edinburgh was keen to find out more when he visited the college 20 years ago. | nw

Advanced Simulator manager Mel Irving pictured at the South Tyneside College's Marine School upgraded simulator in 2013.

4. A simulation in 2013

Advanced Simulator manager Mel Irving pictured at the South Tyneside College's Marine School upgraded simulator in 2013. | sg

