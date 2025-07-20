Fowler Street in 15 Google Maps photos charting its changes from 2009 to 2024

By Chris Cordner

Published 20th Jul 2025, 10:00 BST

One of South Shields’ busiest streets has seen plenty of changes in its history.

These 13 photo memories just some of those changes between 2009 and 2024 as they were captured on Google Maps.

Take a look at reminders of Mushy’s, Casa Rosa, Hungry Horace and the Games Workshop.

Chase Holmes estate agents, Mushy's and mortgage world get our attention in this view from May in 2009.

1. Mushy's and mortgage world in 2009

Chase Holmes estate agents, Mushy's and mortgage world get our attention in this view from May in 2009. | Google Maps

Stags Head, Mason Amusements and Consol Suncenter were pictured in a July 2009 scene captured on Google Maps.

2. The Stags Head in 2009

Stags Head, Mason Amusements and Consol Suncenter were pictured in a July 2009 scene captured on Google Maps. | Google Maps

Casa Rosa Italian restaurant was pictured next to Carpet Hall and GKC Interiors in May 2009.

3. Casa Rosa and Carpet Hall in 2009

Casa Rosa Italian restaurant was pictured next to Carpet Hall and GKC Interiors in May 2009. | Google Maps

Supertech for all your tech needs in July 2009. It was next to the Pure Creation Hair Studio and Homefair Blinds.

4. Going hi-tech in 2009

Supertech for all your tech needs in July 2009. It was next to the Pure Creation Hair Studio and Homefair Blinds. | Google Maps

