Dine out on these South Tyneside scenes to mark Afternoon Tea Week

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 10th Aug 2025, 10:00 BST

It’s the brew that puts everything right.

And whether you have it as part of an afternoon tea, strawberry tea, or just a get-together with friends, we’ve got cuppa scenes galore.

It’s Afternoon Tea Week coming up next week and we are feeling peckish – for memories.

So if you were pictured at Low Simonside Community Centre, Fellgate or Sea View Primary Schools, or the Charles Young Centre, get ready to re-live some scenes from the past.

Mums and toddlers at St Margaret's in South Shields raised £500 for charity thanks to their 2004 tea party.

1. Super at St Margaret's

Mums and toddlers at St Margaret's in South Shields raised £500 for charity thanks to their 2004 tea party. | sg Photo: IB

A 2004 tea dance at the Charles Young Centre, with dance teacher Rose Manning.

2. Time for tea and a dance

A 2004 tea dance at the Charles Young Centre, with dance teacher Rose Manning. | sg Photo: TR

Farding Lake Court held an afternoon tea for charity in 2007. We wonder if you have spotted someone you know.

3. Dining in style at Farding Lake

Farding Lake Court held an afternoon tea for charity in 2007. We wonder if you have spotted someone you know. | sg Photo: SN

A reflection from 2007. Tea was being served at Low Simonside Community Centre with Cllr Maisie Stewart serving to Kit Maughan, Freda Bayles and Agnes Diamond.

4. Memories from Low Simonside

A reflection from 2007. Tea was being served at Low Simonside Community Centre with Cllr Maisie Stewart serving to Kit Maughan, Freda Bayles and Agnes Diamond. | sg Photo: TR

