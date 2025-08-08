We got you on camera as you went for a walk on the beaches of South Tyneside

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 8th Aug 2025, 12:00 BST

What could be better than a brisk walk on one of South Tyneside’s beaches.

That’s what all of these people were doing in a gallery of Shields Gazette archive photos taken between 2004 and 2023.

There are photo memories galore to enjoy.

Joy Thompson and her grandson James Mitchel were enjoying the sun at Little Haven beach in May 2004.

1. Taking you back to 2004

Joy Thompson and her grandson James Mitchel were enjoying the sun at Little Haven beach in May 2004.

Staff, parents and pupils from Thornhill School walked along the beach to South Shields to raise money for Cancer Research in 2005.

2. On the beach

Staff, parents and pupils from Thornhill School walked along the beach to South Shields to raise money for Cancer Research in 2005.

A stormy day for a walk on South Shields beach in March 2008. It looks like bracing fun.

3. Braced for the storms

A stormy day for a walk on South Shields beach in March 2008. It looks like bracing fun.

Afsheen Abbassi takes Nelson the dog for a walk on a breezy day at Sandhaven in South Shields in January 2008.

4. Nelson gets a walk

Afsheen Abbassi takes Nelson the dog for a walk on a breezy day at Sandhaven in South Shields in January 2008.

News you can trust since 1849
