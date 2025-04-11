So that's how you spent a 2010's Easter in South Tyneside - and it was really colourful

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 11th Apr 2025, 09:30 BST
So that’s how you spent your South Tyneside Easter more than a decade ago.

We took a look back through the archives to remind ourselves of the fun you had at this time of your in 2011.

Easter egg hunts and bonnet making

It was a packed period with bonnet-making competitions, while a kind-hearted business boss launched her own Easter egg hunt to help deprived kids in South Tyneside.

There were some fantastic entries in the Easter Bonnet parade at Laygate Primary in 2011.There were some fantastic entries in the Easter Bonnet parade at Laygate Primary in 2011.
There were some fantastic entries in the Easter Bonnet parade at Laygate Primary in 2011. | sg

Pupils at Laygate Community Primary School, in Laygate Lane, South Shields, put their heads together for an Easter bonnet parade and they all got an Easter egg to take home to enjoy over the holidays.

School business manager Norma Thirlwall said: “Every single child made their own bonnet and paraded around the hall before the Easter assembly. We had some lovely creations from children from nursery to Year 6.”

‘One little girl had a fantastic voice, we were all shocked when she started singing’

Youngsters from Oakleigh Gardens special school, in Cleadon, teamed up with residents at Patrick Cain House for an Easter egg hunt.

Resident Richard Nightingale said: “The kids and the teachers deserve a pat on the back – they were fantastic. We played games and sang, and had painting competitions.

“One little girl had a fantastic voice, we were all shocked when she started singing, and there was a little boy who had the most lovely giggle you could ever hear.”

Residents at St Thomas Complex in Belgrave Terrace, South Shields, got creative, making Easter bonnets and paste eggs.

The Easter bonnet competition at St Thomas Complex had some wonderful entries 14 years ago.The Easter bonnet competition at St Thomas Complex had some wonderful entries 14 years ago.
The Easter bonnet competition at St Thomas Complex had some wonderful entries 14 years ago. | sg

‘Making the bonnets and paste eggs was excellent’

Deputy manager Jackie Minchell said: “Making the bonnets and paste eggs was excellent. The residents love it and we do it every year.

“Making the bonnets and eggs is a great way to stimulate the residents and it brings back memories for them, because back in the day that’s what it was all about.”

The complex also hosted an Easter party for the residents and their families, with entertainment from singer John Kay.

Kind-hearted business owner Ann Ahmed launched her own Easter egg hunt to help put a smile on the faces of youngsters in the borough.

Ann, of Iyan Hair and Beauty, set herself the challenge of collecting as many chocolate eggs as possible to hand over to social services for distribution.

The owner of the beauty salon in Sunderland Road, South Shields, came up with the idea after her granddaughter asked her to give her Easter eggs to a child who wouldn’t get any.

