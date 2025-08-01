11 memories from the fantastic Fake Festival at Bents Park 10 years ago

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 1st Aug 2025, 10:30 BST

A music celebration with a difference came to South Tyneside ten years ago this month.

The Fake Festival saw four local acts perform magnificently in Bents Park with huge crowds turning out to enjoy it all.

See if you can spot some faces you know in these Shields Gazette archive photos.

In case you missed it:

13 special moments in the history of the Shields Ferry

13 of the cutest South Tyneside horse memories to make you smile

Miss World and the double bingo connection in South Tyneside

Pictured at the South Shields Fake Festival 10 years ago. Let's raise a toast to the fun you had.

1. Having fun in South Shields

Pictured at the South Shields Fake Festival 10 years ago. Let's raise a toast to the fun you had. | sg Photo: Craig Leng

Photo Sales
On stage at the festival which was held in Bents Park ten years ago this month.

2. A great performance

On stage at the festival which was held in Bents Park ten years ago this month. | sg

Photo Sales
The crowds had great fun joining in with the musicians on the stage who were belting out tunes from The Killers, Oasis and Jamiroquai.

3. Singing their hearts out in 2015

The crowds had great fun joining in with the musicians on the stage who were belting out tunes from The Killers, Oasis and Jamiroquai. | sg

Photo Sales
The audience was enjoying the entertainment which was the last event held at Bents Park in the Summer of 2015.

4. Round of applause for the memories

The audience was enjoying the entertainment which was the last event held at Bents Park in the Summer of 2015. | sg

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:MemoriesHistoryShields Gazette
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice