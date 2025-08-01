The Fake Festival saw four local acts perform magnificently in Bents Park with huge crowds turning out to enjoy it all.
See if you can spot some faces you know in these Shields Gazette archive photos.
In case you missed it:
1 / 3
A music celebration with a difference came to South Tyneside ten years ago this month.
The Fake Festival saw four local acts perform magnificently in Bents Park with huge crowds turning out to enjoy it all.
See if you can spot some faces you know in these Shields Gazette archive photos.
In case you missed it:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.