July 15 is a big day because it is National I Love Horses Day. We just had to celebrate by finding 13 Shields Gazette memories from the archives.

Take a look at the ultra cute scenes from Horseshoe Nursery, the Jarrow horse which loved a pint, and Mr P who made hearts melt in a nursing home.

1 . Special visitors in 2003 Shetland foal Babe and her mum Mary were the visitors to the Horseshoe Day Nursery 22 years ago. Were you in the photo with them? | sg Photo: TR Photo Sales

2 . All for charity in 2003 Lisa Elliott was planning a charity horse ride at Christmas in 2003 and her horses Toni and Bandit were keen to get in on the act. | sg Photo Sales

3 . Fun times at North Lizard Fancy dress horse riding fun at the North Lizard Riding School in 2006. Tell us if you spotted someone you know. | sg Photo Sales