July 15 is a big day because it is National I Love Horses Day. We just had to celebrate by finding 13 Shields Gazette memories from the archives.
Take a look at the ultra cute scenes from Horseshoe Nursery, the Jarrow horse which loved a pint, and Mr P who made hearts melt in a nursing home.
1. Special visitors in 2003
Shetland foal Babe and her mum Mary were the visitors to the Horseshoe Day Nursery 22 years ago. Were you in the photo with them? | sg Photo: TR
2. All for charity in 2003
Lisa Elliott was planning a charity horse ride at Christmas in 2003 and her horses Toni and Bandit were keen to get in on the act. | sg
3. Fun times at North Lizard
Fancy dress horse riding fun at the North Lizard Riding School in 2006. Tell us if you spotted someone you know. | sg
4. Peggy and her foal were a big hit
The Horseshoe Day Nursery was the place to be in 2006 when Peggy the Shetland pony and her four-day-old foal paid a visit. | sg Photo: TR
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.