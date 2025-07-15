13 South Tyneside horse memories to warm your hearts

By Chris Cordner

Published 15th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST

Show your love for horses with these 13 fantastic scenes from South Tyneside.

July 15 is a big day because it is National I Love Horses Day. We just had to celebrate by finding 13 Shields Gazette memories from the archives.

Take a look at the ultra cute scenes from Horseshoe Nursery, the Jarrow horse which loved a pint, and Mr P who made hearts melt in a nursing home.

Shetland foal Babe and her mum Mary were the visitors to the Horseshoe Day Nursery 22 years ago. Were you in the photo with them?

1. Special visitors in 2003

Shetland foal Babe and her mum Mary were the visitors to the Horseshoe Day Nursery 22 years ago. Were you in the photo with them? | sg Photo: TR

Lisa Elliott was planning a charity horse ride at Christmas in 2003 and her horses Toni and Bandit were keen to get in on the act.

2. All for charity in 2003

Lisa Elliott was planning a charity horse ride at Christmas in 2003 and her horses Toni and Bandit were keen to get in on the act. | sg

Fancy dress horse riding fun at the North Lizard Riding School in 2006. Tell us if you spotted someone you know.

3. Fun times at North Lizard

Fancy dress horse riding fun at the North Lizard Riding School in 2006. Tell us if you spotted someone you know. | sg

The Horseshoe Day Nursery was the place to be in 2006 when Peggy the Shetland pony and her four-day-old foal paid a visit.

4. Peggy and her foal were a big hit

The Horseshoe Day Nursery was the place to be in 2006 when Peggy the Shetland pony and her four-day-old foal paid a visit. | sg Photo: TR

