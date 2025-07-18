13 times we got the Shields Ferry in the news from 2003-2024

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 18th Jul 2025, 10:00 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2025, 10:36 BST

The Shields Ferry is back in the headlines because of the potential cost of a new landing.

The Shields Gazette story got us pondering on some of the many other times that the ferry has been in the news.

We were there for a Royal visit in 2007, a VIP visitor in 2013 and the ferry master who looked like Sting in 2018. Relive it all here.

In case you missed it;

Sunny nights at the Sand Dancer in 13 fantastic photos from 2016

1955 South Shields heatwave memories

13 memories of the South Shields Sunday concerts

Taking you back to 2003 when pupils from Hadrian School joined in with this launch of an arts partnership on board the ferry.

1. Artistic in 2003

Taking you back to 2003 when pupils from Hadrian School joined in with this launch of an arts partnership on board the ferry. | sg

Photo Sales
A play called Ships That Pass was performed on the ferry 20 years ago and here are, from top left, Jill Dellow, Norman Macfaddyen, Harry Gallagher, front, and Jacqueline Phillips playing their parts.

2. Live in 2005

A play called Ships That Pass was performed on the ferry 20 years ago and here are, from top left, Jill Dellow, Norman Macfaddyen, Harry Gallagher, front, and Jacqueline Phillips playing their parts. | sg

Photo Sales
The Princess Royal, Princess Anne, was pictured in 2007 when she launched the new ferry The Spirit of the Tyne. Tell us if you were there.

3. A royal day in 2007

The Princess Royal, Princess Anne, was pictured in 2007 when she launched the new ferry The Spirit of the Tyne. Tell us if you were there. | sg

Photo Sales
The 30 year old Shieldsman ferry which was retired in 2009 after carrying more than ten million passengers.

4. Goodbye to the Shieldsman

The 30 year old Shieldsman ferry which was retired in 2009 after carrying more than ten million passengers. | nw

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Shields FerryShields Gazette
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice