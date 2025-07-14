13 fantastic Sand Dancer memories from a sunny 2016 evening at the Shields pub

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 14th Jul 2025, 10:00 BST

Get the cocktails out as we head back to 2016 for a night out at the Sand Dancer.

The sun was belting down on the evening when these photos were taken at the South Shields pub.

There were loads of happy faces in a set of pictures which were submitted to the Shields Gazette. See how many you recognise.

Relaxing in the sun with friends and some friendly canine company.

1. Sunny at the Sand Dancer

Relaxing in the sun with friends and some friendly canine company.

Drink in the memories of this great scene from the Sand Dancer, taken in the Summer of 2016.

2. Tabling a 2016 memory

Drink in the memories of this great scene from the Sand Dancer, taken in the Summer of 2016.

Perhaps we got you in the picture in this nostalgic scene from the Sand Dancer in 2016.

3. Reflections from 2016

Perhaps we got you in the picture in this nostalgic scene from the Sand Dancer in 2016.

Posing for a photo memory of their visit to the Sand Dancer nine years ago.

4. In the picture

Posing for a photo memory of their visit to the Sand Dancer nine years ago.

