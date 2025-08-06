Gypsies Green in 13 fantastic photos from the South Shields seafront venue's past

The historic Gypsies Green has been hosting all sorts of wonderful events for 90 years.

We are paying tribute with a look at 13 great photo memories from the seafront venue in more recent times.

It includes a Cancer Connections event in 2008, children making snow angels in 2010 and Sport Relief fun in 2014.

Jarrow and Hebburn's Dawn Frazer (centre) on her way to winning the 75 metres hurdles in the Track League meeting at Gypies Green in 1977.

1. A close race at Gypsies Green

Jarrow and Hebburn's Dawn Frazer (centre) on her way to winning the 75 metres hurdles in the Track League meeting at Gypies Green in 1977. | sg Photo: Shields Gazette

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II looking so happy during her time in South Tyneside in 1977. Photo: Freddie Mudditt (Fietscher Fotos)

2. Happy times

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II looking so happy during her time in South Tyneside in 1977. Photo: Freddie Mudditt (Fietscher Fotos) | Freddie Mudditt (Fietscher Fotos) Photo: Photo: Freddie Mudditt (Fietscher Fotos)

Brian Kirkley of Shields Harriers leads the field in a lunch time jogging session at Gypsies Green Stadium in 1978.

3. Getting active at lunchtime

Brian Kirkley of Shields Harriers leads the field in a lunch time jogging session at Gypsies Green Stadium in 1978. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

A reminder from July 1981 as Keith Chegwin entertains the crowds at Gypsies Green Stadium. Were you there?

4. Keith Chegwin at Gypsies Green

A reminder from July 1981 as Keith Chegwin entertains the crowds at Gypsies Green Stadium. Were you there? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

