Published 9th Jan 2025, 15:09 GMT
In 1971, South Shields experienced a significant moment as a star guest appeared at The Tavern nightclub.

It was the day when South Shields finally got their man.

Harry was on his way

Early in 1971, the borough’s bid to get Harry Secombe on a local stage finally paid dividends.

Harry Secombe, star of The Goon Show and Highway, and a singer of great reputeHarry Secombe, star of The Goon Show and Highway, and a singer of great repute
Harry Secombe, star of The Goon Show and Highway, and a singer of great repute

The singer-comedian was to make his first-ever appearance in cabaret in the North East. The popular Goon was set to perform at The Tavern nightclub.

The Bailey Organisation had been trying to book Secombe for some time, but his busy film, theatre and television commitments had prevented it.

Tickets for four days of appearances

Sir Harry was big business back then and tickets went on sale to see him during his four-day stint at the club.

Sir Harry Secombe pictured in the 1980s.Sir Harry Secombe pictured in the 1980s.
Sir Harry Secombe pictured in the 1980s. | nw

It was 20 shillings at the club reception and you would also get to see John Franz on the piano. That’s if you were a member.

If not, there was another five shillings to pay on the door.

An advert in the Shields Gazette for the special visitor said ‘Here’s big news!’

Harry Secombe was pulling in the customers at The Tavern in the 1970s.Harry Secombe was pulling in the customers at The Tavern in the 1970s.
Harry Secombe was pulling in the customers at The Tavern in the 1970s. | sg

Penny for your thoughts on decimalisation

It was but it wasn’t the only event of note that year. D-Day, the day when decimalisation was brought in, was fast approaching.

If you could work it all out, you could buy English beef, lamb and pork from Eric Mason’s butchers shop on the corner of Selbourne Street and Broughton Road,

