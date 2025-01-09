Harry was on the way and it was big South Tyneside news: Read all about it!
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
It was the day when South Shields finally got their man.
Harry was on his way
Early in 1971, the borough’s bid to get Harry Secombe on a local stage finally paid dividends.
The singer-comedian was to make his first-ever appearance in cabaret in the North East. The popular Goon was set to perform at The Tavern nightclub.
The Bailey Organisation had been trying to book Secombe for some time, but his busy film, theatre and television commitments had prevented it.
Tickets for four days of appearances
Sir Harry was big business back then and tickets went on sale to see him during his four-day stint at the club.
It was 20 shillings at the club reception and you would also get to see John Franz on the piano. That’s if you were a member.
If not, there was another five shillings to pay on the door.
An advert in the Shields Gazette for the special visitor said ‘Here’s big news!’
Penny for your thoughts on decimalisation
It was but it wasn’t the only event of note that year. D-Day, the day when decimalisation was brought in, was fast approaching.
If you could work it all out, you could buy English beef, lamb and pork from Eric Mason’s butchers shop on the corner of Selbourne Street and Broughton Road,
Share your own memories of South Tyneside back then by emailing [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.