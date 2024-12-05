The great Christmas cash mystery of South Tyneside: A 1971 puzzler
But it caught financial experts by surprise to such an extent that it became known as the ‘great Christmas cash mystery’.
‘Prices are so much higher this year’
As usual, shopping was building to a crescendo in December that year.
But banks and stores were left wondering where all the money was coming from. Cash withdrawals from the town’s Trustees Savings Bank were down on the same period in 1970.
A spokesman said “In the week before Christmas last year, £122,000 was withdrawn from the bank, and this year it was £120,000.
“But prices are so much higher this year.
Binns Christmas hamper
“Fewer people are drawing money, and it could be people are taking advantage of credit facilities.”
What made the spending spree even more curious was that South Tyneside traders had suffered a bad year in general up to that point.
If you were splashing the cash - or the credit - that year, your options might have included the Binns Christmas hamper.
The DIY lover might have preferred some of the deals from Mackays on Frederick Street. It was offering hacksaws at 75 pence, twist drill sets from 50 pence and ratchet screwdrivers from 45 pence.
Pomagne and Peak Frean biscuits
Hintons had a new store in Prince Edward Road and you could get bargains such as Peak Frean’s family assorted biscuits with an extra 2 pence off - if you took a voucher from the Gazette along with you.
Presto had a store in Chapel Road and you could get Royal Jellies for three and a half pence, pomagne at 26 pence a bottle and QC Wine at 48 pence a bottle.
