The credit boom well and truly arrived in South Tyneside at Christmas in 1971.

But it caught financial experts by surprise to such an extent that it became known as the ‘great Christmas cash mystery’.

The shops in Fowler Street in 1971. Does this bring back memories?

‘Prices are so much higher this year’

As usual, shopping was building to a crescendo in December that year.

But banks and stores were left wondering where all the money was coming from. Cash withdrawals from the town’s Trustees Savings Bank were down on the same period in 1970.

A spokesman said “In the week before Christmas last year, £122,000 was withdrawn from the bank, and this year it was £120,000.

The Shields Gazette report on the Christmas credit boom in 1971. | sg

“But prices are so much higher this year.

Binns Christmas hamper

“Fewer people are drawing money, and it could be people are taking advantage of credit facilities.”

What made the spending spree even more curious was that South Tyneside traders had suffered a bad year in general up to that point.

If you were splashing the cash - or the credit - that year, your options might have included the Binns Christmas hamper.

Binns in South Shields.

The DIY lover might have preferred some of the deals from Mackays on Frederick Street. It was offering hacksaws at 75 pence, twist drill sets from 50 pence and ratchet screwdrivers from 45 pence.

The Mackays Christmas offerings in its stores on both sides of Frederick Street. | sg

Pomagne and Peak Frean biscuits

Hintons had a new store in Prince Edward Road and you could get bargains such as Peak Frean’s family assorted biscuits with an extra 2 pence off - if you took a voucher from the Gazette along with you.

Presto had a store in Chapel Road and you could get Royal Jellies for three and a half pence, pomagne at 26 pence a bottle and QC Wine at 48 pence a bottle.

Tell us about your Christmas shopping memories from the early 1970s by emailing [email protected]