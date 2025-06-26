Retro prom time: 13 photos of St Wilfrid's 2015 pupils at the Hilton Gateshead

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 26th Jun 2025, 11:15 BST

Get ready for a whole gallery of sparkling memories as we relive the spectacular St Wilfrid’s RC College prom of 2015.

Students from the Temple Park Road college in South Shields headed for the Hilton in Gateshead for their big night ten years ago.

It was a fantastic occasion and here is your chance to look back at it once more.

St Wilfrid's prom students who had the time of their lives at the Gateshead Hilton ten years ago.

1. Grand times in Gateshead

St Wilfrid's prom students who had the time of their lives at the Gateshead Hilton ten years ago. | sg

Four faces you might remember from the St Wilfrid's prom of ten years ago.

2. Let's hear it for the boys

Four faces you might remember from the St Wilfrid's prom of ten years ago. | sg

Looking stylish for their momentous occasion ten years ago. Tell us if this brings back happy memories for you.

3. Glamorous in Gateshead

Looking stylish for their momentous occasion ten years ago. Tell us if this brings back happy memories for you. | sg

Ready for a party in 2015 but we want to know if you were in the picture.

4. Party memories

Ready for a party in 2015 but we want to know if you were in the picture. | sg

