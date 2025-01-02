Tell me whose these people are at the Ingham Infirmary: Memories from the 60s and 70s

Thousands of people will have memories of the Ingham Infirmary.

It closed 34 years ago but it left behind almost 150 years of South Tyneside history.

We have photos from the 1960s and 1970s. See how many of the NHS staff you remember.

And then get in touch to tell us more by emailing [email protected]

One of the £8,000 X-ray machines which was installed in the new £30,000 radiography at the Ingham Infirmary in 1962.

1. A new machine arrives

One of the £8,000 X-ray machines which was installed in the new £30,000 radiography at the Ingham Infirmary in 1962. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

The opening of the new X-ray department at Ingham Infirmary in 1962. Recognise anyone in the picture?

2. Opening in 1962

The opening of the new X-ray department at Ingham Infirmary in 1962. Recognise anyone in the picture? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

Miss N Collingwood, assistant matron at the Ingham Infirmary, switches on the background music which was installed for a trial period in January 1965.

3. A musical scene

Miss N Collingwood, assistant matron at the Ingham Infirmary, switches on the background music which was installed for a trial period in January 1965. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

Providing a vital service at the Ingham Infirmary. Photo: Freddie Muddit (Fietscher Fotos)

4. Making the beds

Providing a vital service at the Ingham Infirmary. Photo: Freddie Muddit (Fietscher Fotos) Photo: Freddie Muddit (Fietscher Fotos)

