It’s a huge part of our tradition - to put on an end of year production before you broke up for the six-week summer holidays.

Here are 13 of the very best shows we found in the Shields Gazette archives, covering from 1979 to 2015.

It is packed with memories from St Gregory’s to St Wilfrid’s and Bedewell to Biddick Hall.

St James RC Primary School in 1979 The cast of St James RC Primary School's production of HMS Pinafore in 1979.

Mortimer Comprehensive School in 1983 Mortimer Comprehensive School's production of Youth of Today. Pictured left to right were: Andrew Hollins, Judge; David Miller, Policeman; Lalietha Palayam, Judge; and Nicholas Reynolds, Villain.

St Gregory's Junior Mixed Infants in 1989 A scene from "Plutonium Paul" which was a musical presented by St Gregory's Junior Mixed Infants School in 1989. The show was a version of the Pied Piper.