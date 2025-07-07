Remembering when you starred in your school's end of year show: 13 fantastic South Tyneside photos

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 7th Jul 2025, 10:37 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2025, 10:38 BST

Here’s a challenge for you. See if you can remember the part you played in your school’s end of term show.

It’s a huge part of our tradition - to put on an end of year production before you broke up for the six-week summer holidays.

Here are 13 of the very best shows we found in the Shields Gazette archives, covering from 1979 to 2015.

It is packed with memories from St Gregory’s to St Wilfrid’s and Bedewell to Biddick Hall.

The cast of St James RC Primary School's production of HMS Pinafore in 1979.

1. St James RC Primary School in 1979

The cast of St James RC Primary School's production of HMS Pinafore in 1979. | sg

Mortimer Comprehensive School's production of Youth of Today. Pictured left to right were: Andrew Hollins, Judge; David Miller, Policeman; Lalietha Palayam, Judge; and Nicholas Reynolds, Villain.

2. Mortimer Comprehensive School in 1983

Mortimer Comprehensive School's production of Youth of Today. Pictured left to right were: Andrew Hollins, Judge; David Miller, Policeman; Lalietha Palayam, Judge; and Nicholas Reynolds, Villain. | sg

A scene from "Plutonium Paul" which was a musical presented by St Gregory's Junior Mixed Infants School in 1989. The show was a version of the Pied Piper.

3. St Gregory's Junior Mixed Infants in 1989

A scene from "Plutonium Paul" which was a musical presented by St Gregory's Junior Mixed Infants School in 1989. The show was a version of the Pied Piper. | sg

We caught up with these St Wilfrid's students when they were rehearsing for their 2003 production of Dust, with Barbara William and Jennifer Melia having a duel.

4. St Wilfrid's Rc College in 2003

We caught up with these St Wilfrid's students when they were rehearsing for their 2003 production of Dust, with Barbara William and Jennifer Melia having a duel. | sg

