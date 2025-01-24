Remembering the delights of T&G Allan’s store: The shop that had everything
The King Street favourite always gets a response when we ask for memories of it and we hope this story is no different.
Toys, dress-up kits and scented erasers
Shields Gazette readers have previously told it had a downstairs toy section, as well as stationery.
You could get dress-up kits, pencil cases (including scented erasers) and pencil sets and lots of varieties of Airfix models.
Christmas decorations were always in plentiful supply during the festive season and there were Subbuteo teams for the keen football fan amongst you.
Perfect for spending pocket money
When we last featured T&G Allan’s in 2019, readers told us it was an ideal place to spend your pocket money.
How about a GI Joe toy or dolls you could dress up.
T&G Allan’s also did a great line in badges and they supplied everything from The Fonz to the Bay City Rollers.
That’s the 1970s but it we move on to the 80s, the store had lots of Star Wars characters to choose from.
Pancakes or pineapple fritters
Or maybe you went to the store when its staff took part in the annual pancake races.
The store had its own restaurant with plenty of choices for meals but we want to know what your favourite was.
