Remembering the delights of T&G Allan’s store: The shop that had everything

By Chris Cordner, Peter French
Published 12th Feb 2019, 08:37 GMT
Updated 24th Jan 2025, 13:45 GMT
Memories of Darth Vader, pocket money-spending and fragrant erasers came flooding back for more than 17,000 of you when we featured a photo of a South Shields “Aladdin’s cave” shop – namely T&G Allan.

The King Street favourite always gets a response when we ask for memories of it and we hope this story is no different.

King Street as it looked in its heyday. Share your own memories of it.King Street as it looked in its heyday. Share your own memories of it.
King Street as it looked in its heyday. Share your own memories of it. | sg

Toys, dress-up kits and scented erasers

Shields Gazette readers have previously told it had a downstairs toy section, as well as stationery.

You could get dress-up kits, pencil cases (including scented erasers) and pencil sets and lots of varieties of Airfix models.

Christmas decorations were always in plentiful supply during the festive season and there were Subbuteo teams for the keen football fan amongst you.

Subbuteo accessories were in plentiful supply in T&G Allan’s.Subbuteo accessories were in plentiful supply in T&G Allan’s.
Subbuteo accessories were in plentiful supply in T&G Allan’s.

Perfect for spending pocket money

When we last featured T&G Allan’s in 2019, readers told us it was an ideal place to spend your pocket money.

How about a GI Joe toy or dolls you could dress up.

T&G Allan’s also did a great line in badges and they supplied everything from The Fonz to the Bay City Rollers.

That’s the 1970s but it we move on to the 80s, the store had lots of Star Wars characters to choose from.

Pancakes or pineapple fritters

Or maybe you went to the store when its staff took part in the annual pancake races.

The store had its own restaurant with plenty of choices for meals but we want to know what your favourite was.

Tell us all about your T&G Allan memories by emailing [email protected]

