We found 11 fantastically festive views of the South Shields shopping street in December from 1950 to 2020.

The Shields Gazette scenes show blizzards in 1950 right through to the most perfect seasonal scene in 2004 - and plenty more besides.

Get yourself in the shopping spirit and take a browse through our gallery.

1 . Magical in King Street A 70-year span of photos showing King Street from 1950 to 2020.

2 . Blizzards in 1950 It's December 1950 and Christmas shopping would have been no easy task in these conditions.

3 . Fabulous at Fairbairns Fairbairn shoe shop in King Street would have been a great choice for a stylish Christmas gift in 1966.