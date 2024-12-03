70 years of King Street at Christmas: 11 enchanting views from 1950 to 2020

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 3rd Dec 2024, 11:29 BST

The weather outside was frightening, magical and enchanting in King Street when these Christmastime photos were taken.

We found 11 fantastically festive views of the South Shields shopping street in December from 1950 to 2020.

The Shields Gazette scenes show blizzards in 1950 right through to the most perfect seasonal scene in 2004 - and plenty more besides.

Get yourself in the shopping spirit and take a browse through our gallery.

1. Magical in King Street

A 70-year span of photos showing King Street from 1950 to 2020. | sg

It's December 1950 and Christmas shopping would have been no easy task in these conditions.

2. Blizzards in 1950

It's December 1950 and Christmas shopping would have been no easy task in these conditions. | sg

Fairbairn shoe shop in King Street would have been a great choice for a stylish Christmas gift in 1966.

3. Fabulous at Fairbairns

Fairbairn shoe shop in King Street would have been a great choice for a stylish Christmas gift in 1966. | sg

The lights were up and trade looked brisk in the street 41 years ago.

4. Illuminating in 1983

The lights were up and trade looked brisk in the street 41 years ago. | sg

