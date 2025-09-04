One of South Shields most filmed pubs gets our attention.

The Marsden Inn is regularly the backdrop for photos and TV footage as thousands of Great North Runners go past it.

We took a look back through the archives for photos of the pub in past times and found all these wonderful images.

Join us for memories of Trefoil Guild lunches, fundraising and staff scenes.

In case you missed it;

1 . Lunch with friends The Trefoil Guild annual dinner was on the menu for our photographer in 2006. Tell us if you can spot someone you know. | sg Photo Sales

2 . A special Trefoil occasion Members of the Trefoil Guild who held their annual lunch at the Marsden Inn in January 2007. | sg Photo Sales

3 . Back together in 2009 Evacuees from the old Girls High School met up for a reunion at the Marsden Inn and here's a great photo from the special day in 2009. | sg Photo Sales