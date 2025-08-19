South Shields Market in a gallery of views you might recognise from the 2000s

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 19th Aug 2025, 12:00 BST

South Shields Market Place has been a regular focus for the borough’s photographers.

All of these views were taken by talented people and they have all been kept for posterity on the Wikimedia Commons website.

Views from 2005 to 2021 are included and perhaps you will spot a face you recognise.

The thriving market was pictured on a busy day back in November 2005.

1. Busy in 2005

The thriving market was pictured on a busy day back in November 2005. | Mark Smiles/ Wikipedia Creative Commons 2.0

Taking a look round the stalls in a scene from May 2009.

2. Market day in 2009

Taking a look round the stalls in a scene from May 2009. | Wikipedia Creative Commons 2.0/Darrin Antrobus

A winter's view showing the icy conditions in January 2010.

3. Icy in 2010

A winter's view showing the icy conditions in January 2010. | Wikipedia Creative Commons 2.0/Les Hull

This view of the iconic market was captured in February 2011.

4. A cold day in 2011

This view of the iconic market was captured in February 2011. | Wikipedia Creative Commons 2.0/Roger Cornfoot

