It was the perfect chance to revisit the school and share moments from its past. Enjoy this class line-up of Shields Gazette archive images from 2004 to 2016.
1. Musical maestros
Year 2 students at Monkton Infants show off their musical skills in 2005. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
2. Hugs for Teddy
Pupils at Monkton Infants School celebrated Bear Week with a hug for their Teddies in 2006. | sg Photo: CL
3. That's wizard in 2007
Head teacher Julie Finley and deputy head Clare Askwith made magic soup with the help of pupils at Monkton Infants School 18 years ago. | sg Photo: CL
4. Out of this world in 2008
Look at the space-age fun they had at Monkton Infants in 2008. Does this bring back memories? | JPIMedia Resell Photo: SN
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.