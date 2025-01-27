These pupils were having a great time during a 2004 story time session at Monkton Infants School.These pupils were having a great time during a 2004 story time session at Monkton Infants School.
Monkton Infants: A wonderful gallery of snakes, astronauts and pirates

By Chris Cordner

Published 27th Jan 2025, 10:00 BST

We just could not resist a look back at these great scenes from Monkton Infants School.

After all, it is back in the news thanks to its impressive rating in the latest OFSTED inspection, as reported in the Shields Gazette.

It was the perfect chance to revisit the school and share moments from its past. Enjoy this class line-up of Shields Gazette archive images from 2004 to 2016.

Year 2 students at Monkton Infants show off their musical skills in 2005.

1. Musical maestros

Year 2 students at Monkton Infants show off their musical skills in 2005. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

Pupils at Monkton Infants School celebrated Bear Week with a hug for their Teddies in 2006.

2. Hugs for Teddy

Pupils at Monkton Infants School celebrated Bear Week with a hug for their Teddies in 2006. | sg Photo: CL

Head teacher Julie Finley and deputy head Clare Askwith made magic soup with the help of pupils at Monkton Infants School 18 years ago.

3. That's wizard in 2007

Head teacher Julie Finley and deputy head Clare Askwith made magic soup with the help of pupils at Monkton Infants School 18 years ago. | sg Photo: CL

Look at the space-age fun they had at Monkton Infants in 2008. Does this bring back memories?

4. Out of this world in 2008

Look at the space-age fun they had at Monkton Infants in 2008. Does this bring back memories? | JPIMedia Resell Photo: SN

