As we celebrate the 21st anniversary of the phenomenon, here are 11 reminders of parkrunners enjoying fun, fitness and South Shields views between 2017 and 2021.
Tell us if you can spot someone you know.
In case you missed it;
1 / 3
More than 11 million people take part in parkruns - including this lot who pounded out the miles in South Tyneside over the years.
As we celebrate the 21st anniversary of the phenomenon, here are 11 reminders of parkrunners enjoying fun, fitness and South Shields views between 2017 and 2021.
Tell us if you can spot someone you know.
In case you missed it;