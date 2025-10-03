'Happy birthday parkrun' - we are celebrating with 15 South Tyneside memories of the difference it has made

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 3rd Oct 2025, 12:00 BST

More than 11 million people take part in parkruns - including this lot who pounded out the miles in South Tyneside over the years.

As we celebrate the 21st anniversary of the phenomenon, here are 11 reminders of parkrunners enjoying fun, fitness and South Shields views between 2017 and 2021.

Tell us if you can spot someone you know.

A huge line-up for a South Shields parkrun which was held 8 years ago.

1. Running back to 2017

A huge line-up for a South Shields parkrun which was held 8 years ago. | nw

The South Shields parkrun finishing on The Leas in 2019.

2. Smiling in the 2019 rain

The South Shields parkrun finishing on The Leas in 2019. | nw Photo: Stu Norton

Approaching the end of the South Shields parkrun on The Leas in November 2019.

3. Still smiling in 2019

Approaching the end of the South Shields parkrun on The Leas in November 2019. | nw Photo: Stu Norton

A cheery smile from this festive parkrunner in South Shields in December 2019.

4. Antlers and a smile

A cheery smile from this festive parkrunner in South Shields in December 2019. | sg

