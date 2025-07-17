19 photos showing Primrose and its wonderful past in pictures

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 17th Jul 2025, 10:00 BST

Join us for a perfectly Primrose step back in time.

We have 19 Shields Gazette photo memories to share with you and they were all taken in the Primrose area between 2003 and 2017.

So if you are keen on Daleks, skipping, sweets, Xboxes, Pudsey Bear or tea dancing, read on. We’ve got it all and more!

Youngsters from Primrose Community Centre Funhouse Youth Club received an Xbox from Tyne Tunnel 2 supervisor Michael Ayre in 2003. Remember this?

1. Going hi-tech in 2003

Youngsters from Primrose Community Centre Funhouse Youth Club received an Xbox from Tyne Tunnel 2 supervisor Michael Ayre in 2003. Remember this? | sg Photo: TIM RICHARDSON

Pudsey Bear was a very welcome visitor to the SureStart Primrose Parent and Toddler Group in 2004. He was served refreshments by Laura Boak and Anna Scott.

2. Pudsey at Primrose

Pudsey Bear was a very welcome visitor to the SureStart Primrose Parent and Toddler Group in 2004. He was served refreshments by Laura Boak and Anna Scott. | sg Photo: TR

A children's tea dance at Primrose Community Association in 2009 but were you pictured as you took part?

3. Dancing back to 2009

A children's tea dance at Primrose Community Association in 2009 but were you pictured as you took part? | sg Photo: SN

Pupils, South Tyneside Sports Development Team and Primrose Village staff for this scene during National Sports Week 16 years ago.

4. Anyone for sport in 2009?

Pupils, South Tyneside Sports Development Team and Primrose Village staff for this scene during National Sports Week 16 years ago. | sg Photo: TR

