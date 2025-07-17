We have 19 Shields Gazette photo memories to share with you and they were all taken in the Primrose area between 2003 and 2017.

So if you are keen on Daleks, skipping, sweets, Xboxes, Pudsey Bear or tea dancing, read on. We’ve got it all and more!

In case you missed it;

1 . Going hi-tech in 2003 Youngsters from Primrose Community Centre Funhouse Youth Club received an Xbox from Tyne Tunnel 2 supervisor Michael Ayre in 2003. Remember this?

2 . Pudsey at Primrose Pudsey Bear was a very welcome visitor to the SureStart Primrose Parent and Toddler Group in 2004. He was served refreshments by Laura Boak and Anna Scott.

3 . Dancing back to 2009 A children's tea dance at Primrose Community Association in 2009 but were you pictured as you took part?