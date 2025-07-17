So if you are keen on Daleks, skipping, sweets, Xboxes, Pudsey Bear or tea dancing, read on. We’ve got it all and more!
1. Going hi-tech in 2003
Youngsters from Primrose Community Centre Funhouse Youth Club received an Xbox from Tyne Tunnel 2 supervisor Michael Ayre in 2003. Remember this? | sg Photo: TIM RICHARDSON
2. Pudsey at Primrose
Pudsey Bear was a very welcome visitor to the SureStart Primrose Parent and Toddler Group in 2004. He was served refreshments by Laura Boak and Anna Scott. | sg Photo: TR
3. Dancing back to 2009
A children's tea dance at Primrose Community Association in 2009 but were you pictured as you took part? | sg Photo: SN
4. Anyone for sport in 2009?
Pupils, South Tyneside Sports Development Team and Primrose Village staff for this scene during National Sports Week 16 years ago. | sg Photo: TR
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.