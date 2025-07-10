As reported in the Shields Gazette, the staple of the This is South Tyneside Festival calendar, the 2025 Sunday Concerts, in South Shields, will kick off on Sunday, July 13.

To get you in the mood, we compiled 15 memories of the fans, acts and scenes which made South Tyneside rock from 2016-2022.

In case you missed it;

1 . Memories from 2016 Sing up if you remember the fun you had at the 2016 Sunday concerts in Bents Park. | sg Photo Sales

2 . What an audience in 2016 Another scene from the first of South Tyneside Festival's Sunday Concerts in 2016. Who do you recognise? | sg Photo: TIM RICHARDSON Photo Sales

3 . Refreshing memories Look at the turnout for the packed line-up of stage stars at the 2016 Sunday concerts. | sg Photo Sales