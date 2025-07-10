13 memories of the South Shields Sunday concerts as they get ready to return this weekend

By Chris Cordner

Published 10th Jul 2025, 13:01 BST

Altogether now. Who’s ready for the South Shields Sunday concerts which return this weekend.

As reported in the Shields Gazette, the staple of the This is South Tyneside Festival calendar, the 2025 Sunday Concerts, in South Shields, will kick off on Sunday, July 13.

To get you in the mood, we compiled 15 memories of the fans, acts and scenes which made South Tyneside rock from 2016-2022.

Sing up if you remember the fun you had at the 2016 Sunday concerts in Bents Park.

1. Memories from 2016

Sing up if you remember the fun you had at the 2016 Sunday concerts in Bents Park.

Another scene from the first of South Tyneside Festival's Sunday Concerts in 2016. Who do you recognise?

2. What an audience in 2016

Another scene from the first of South Tyneside Festival's Sunday Concerts in 2016. Who do you recognise?

Look at the turnout for the packed line-up of stage stars at the 2016 Sunday concerts.

3. Refreshing memories

Look at the turnout for the packed line-up of stage stars at the 2016 Sunday concerts.

Putting their heart and soul into supporting the acts at the 2017 Sunday concerts.

4. Singing their hearts out

Putting their heart and soul into supporting the acts at the 2017 Sunday concerts.

