South Tyneside Retro: The day you said goodbye to all these retiring teachers

By Chris Cordner

Published 7th Jul 2025, 13:29 BST
Schools out for Summer - and often that means saying goodbye to teachers you have spent so much time with.

We scoured the Shields Gazette archives for memories of South Tyneside teachers who were pictured on their last day before they retired.

Join us for scenes from Monkton Nursery, Laygate School, St Gregory’s, Mortimer and more.

Pupils of Cleadon Park Junior School with their headmaster Philip Ward, who retired after 15 years at the school in 1971.

1. Philip Ward at Cleadon Park Juniors

Pupils of Cleadon Park Junior School with their headmaster Philip Ward, who retired after 15 years at the school in 1971. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

Retiring teacher Veronica Crawley was saying farewell to St Aloysius RC Infants School in 2003 and Tommy the Trumpeter joined her as she said goodbye to the pupils.

2. Veronica Crawley at St Aloysius

Retiring teacher Veronica Crawley was saying farewell to St Aloysius RC Infants School in 2003 and Tommy the Trumpeter joined her as she said goodbye to the pupils. | sg Photo: TR

A final farewell from head teacher Julie Smith as she said goodbye to pupils at Highfield Infants 19 years ago.

3. Julie Smith at Highfield Infants

A final farewell from head teacher Julie Smith as she said goodbye to pupils at Highfield Infants 19 years ago. | sg Photo: CL

Teacher Ronnie Swift retired from Simonside Primary School in 2006.

4. Ronnie Swift at Simonside Primary

Teacher Ronnie Swift retired from Simonside Primary School in 2006. | sg Photo: CL

