Join us for scenes from Monkton Nursery, Laygate School, St Gregory’s, Mortimer and more.
1. Philip Ward at Cleadon Park Juniors
Pupils of Cleadon Park Junior School with their headmaster Philip Ward, who retired after 15 years at the school in 1971. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
2. Veronica Crawley at St Aloysius
Retiring teacher Veronica Crawley was saying farewell to St Aloysius RC Infants School in 2003 and Tommy the Trumpeter joined her as she said goodbye to the pupils. | sg Photo: TR
3. Julie Smith at Highfield Infants
A final farewell from head teacher Julie Smith as she said goodbye to pupils at Highfield Infants 19 years ago. | sg Photo: CL
4. Ronnie Swift at Simonside Primary
Teacher Ronnie Swift retired from Simonside Primary School in 2006. | sg Photo: CL
