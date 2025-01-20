Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of South Tyneside’s most haunted buildings has not one but three spirits.

Souter Lighthouse is the building in the spotlight and its spirits have been highlighted in the online Paranormal Database.

A miner haunts the rooms

One of the phantoms is said to be a miner who came from a nearby colliery.

Another is a former keeper of Souter Lighthouse and the third was an unknown woman.

‘One or all of them could be responsible for the bangs and the ghostly footsteps heard around the site’ said a report in the database which was founded and is run by Darren Mann.

Sights to behold in South Tyneside

The sightings have been described as ‘haunting manifestations’ and we want to know if you have seen one of the spirits.

A rainbow over Souter Lighthouse in this Shields Gazette photo from 2024. | sg

The Paranormal Database contains many other references to South Tyneside.

One concerns Thrift Street where a maid was working in a house in the long-gone South Shields road.

A ghost instructed the maid to reach into an opening in the cellar wall.

Full of ghostly encounters

The maid did as instructed and pulled out a bag of gold and the deeds to the house.

Tales of a ghost from the Thrift Street area which helped a maid from South Shields to enjoy untold riches. | Google Maps

Another South Tyneside reference on the database is Hedworth Church in Boldon.

The tale goes back to early 1896 when churchgoers reported being able to see a figure standing at the windows of this building.

The ghost was said to resemble a former vicar and had regularly returned for over a month.

Tell us about the ghostly sightings you have experienced by emailing [email protected]