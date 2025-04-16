The Shields women who led the way in cars and nightclubs 60 years ago
First there was Joyce Bainbridge, who ran the town’s Warwick School of Motoring, and who was a member of the Institute of Advanced Motorists.
‘More conscientious, more cautious, more considerate and less inclined to speed than men’
She featured on the Valerie Smith page in the Shields Gazette where she put forward reasons why female drivers had an advantage.
She said: “Women on the road are more conscientious, more cautious, more considerate and less inclined to speed than men.”
Then came pioneering Lorraine Buckland, 21. The former croupier at the Beach Club in South Shields had just been appointed the manageress of Doncaster’s first nightclub, the Masquerade.
‘You have to be firm’
Describing herself as a “nocturnal person”, Lorraine was at the club almost every night, chatting to guests and preventing trouble from losing gamblers.
She said: “You mustn’t be too sympathetic.
“You have to be firm. I will just talk to the person quietly, and persuade him that this is not the right place to be rowdy.”
Another woman was promoting the latest fitness fad to hit South Shields.
The Stimubelt - all new in a King Street store
It was called the Stimubelt and Diana Parkinson was giving demonstrations in a King Street store.
To be stimulated and slimmed by the Stimubelt you had to stand on a little platform, strap a large belt around your back or buttocks and the electrically operated machine would massage the area of the body in need of attention.
It cost £57 15s 6d and we wonder whether Diana worked wonders in finding buyers for the Stimubelt 60 years ago.
