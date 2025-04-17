Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bingo was big business in South Tyneside 60 years ago - much to the horror of an old school actor from the borough.

You could get your fill of single lines and full houses in the 1960s, especially at the Top Rank Odeon where bosses were promising ‘big crowds’ and ‘big prizes’.

All new at the Top Rank

An advert in the Shields Gazette told readers how to get membership at the new club which was about to have a grand opening in 1962.

A big night at the Top Rank where bingo was expected to attract big prizes and big crowds. | sg

‘All stake money returned as cash prizes’ said the advert which said admission was 2/6 and games of bingo were 4/-.

But that wasn’t the sort of news that South Shields actor Robert ‘Monty’ Monteigie wanted to hear.

‘Turning over theatres to bingo makes me almost speechless’

In 1962, Monty was an 86-year-old who spoke to a Gazette reporter to reflect on a 60-year stage career.

He had some forthright views.

Robert ‘Monty’ Monteigie who had plenty to say about the acting profession, bingo, and television in the early 1960s. | sg

“Turning over theatres to bingo makes me almost speechless,” he said.

Monty had worked with some of the greats of the theatre, including Ellen Terry and Sir Henry Irving.

He was often cast as a villain in Shakespeare plays and in productions of A Christmas Carol, Sweeney Todd and The Face at the Window.

Life in King Street in South Shields in 1960, when music was at the centre of the town's ambitious plans. | sg

‘The public wants action and drama’

But his favourite role was his portrayal of Thomas a’ Becket.

Speaking about the acting scene in 1962, he said: “It is of no entertainment to listen to a lot of people sitting round a table and just talking. The public wants action and drama.”

Even though he was not enamoured with the 60s set-up, he did see hope – from television.

He added: “The stage is bound to come back. It hasn’t existed for all these centuries just to be killed in the 1960s.

“It’s just a cycle at the moment. I am quite sure, too, that television is quickening the public’s interest in plays and players.”

