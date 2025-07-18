Have a look at these Shields Gazette memories which show fans enjoying Hometown, Lily Brooke, The Waiters, 5ive and Atomic Kitten.
1. A collage from the crowds
Fans galore at Bents Park in 2015. See if you can spot someone you know. | sg
2. Plenty to enjoy
There were some great acts for these fans to enjoy in 2015, including Hometown, Lily Brooke, The Waiters, 5ive and Atomic Kitten. | sg
3. Memories to cherish
This young fan was enjoying every minute of the Bents Park experience in 2015. Tell us if you recognise them. | sg
4. A star-studded moment
These fans got a close-up view of the stars who were on stage at Bents Park ten years ago. | sg
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.