Rocking back to the Sunday concert in 2015 - faces galore in this Bents Park picture gallery

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 18th Jul 2025, 12:00 BST

Who’s ready for another fantastic day of entertainment at the Bents Park Sunday concert.

Huge crowds are expected at the July 20 event, just like there was for a wonderful line-up of acts ten years ago.

Have a look at these Shields Gazette memories which show fans enjoying Hometown, Lily Brooke, The Waiters, 5ive and Atomic Kitten.

In case you missed it;

Primrose memories: 19 nostalgic photos

13 of the cutest South Tyneside horse memories to make you smile

Sunny nights at the Sand Dancer in 13 fantastic photos from 2016

Fans galore at Bents Park in 2015. See if you can spot someone you know.

1. A collage from the crowds

Fans galore at Bents Park in 2015. See if you can spot someone you know. | sg

Photo Sales
There were some great acts for these fans to enjoy in 2015, including Hometown, Lily Brooke, The Waiters, 5ive and Atomic Kitten.

2. Plenty to enjoy

There were some great acts for these fans to enjoy in 2015, including Hometown, Lily Brooke, The Waiters, 5ive and Atomic Kitten. | sg

Photo Sales
This young fan was enjoying every minute of the Bents Park experience in 2015. Tell us if you recognise them.

3. Memories to cherish

This young fan was enjoying every minute of the Bents Park experience in 2015. Tell us if you recognise them. | sg

Photo Sales
These fans got a close-up view of the stars who were on stage at Bents Park ten years ago.

4. A star-studded moment

These fans got a close-up view of the stars who were on stage at Bents Park ten years ago. | sg

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Shields GazetteMemories
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice