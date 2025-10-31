Join me for a journey back in time to enjoy South Shields travel scenes from the 1950s to today's Metro

Take a little journey with me to have a closer look at the rail network which serves South Tyneside.

We did it with the help of all these South Tyneside scenes from the Wikimedia Commons online database.

We start in 1953 with a rail view across the river and continue all the way to the Metro Station in 2016.

A view looking westwards across the river in June 1953.

A view looking westwards across the river in June 1953. | Wikipedia Creative Commons 2.0 Ben Brooksbank

The old South Shields railway station before the conversion to Metro. The photo was taken in 1977.

The old South Shields railway station before the conversion to Metro. The photo was taken in 1977. | Wikipedia Creative Commons 2.0 Dr Neil Clifton / South Shields station / CC BY-SA 2.0

South Shields Metro Station in the winter of 2010.

South Shields Metro Station in the winter of 2010. | Wikipedia Creative Commons 2.0 Les Hull

Life in South Shields in June 2012 is captured in this view which shows the town centre as well as the rail links.

Life in South Shields in June 2012 is captured in this view which shows the town centre as well as the rail links. | Wikipedia Creative Commons 2.0 David Dixon

