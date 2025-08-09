It is the perfect occasion to start a new book, just as all of these people did in South Tyneside’s past.
Enjoy a gallery of photo memories from the Shields Gazette archives, stretching from Guides and Rangers enjoying a new chapter in 1968 to a cuppa and a book reading session at Costa in 2017.
1. A good read in 1968
This photo shows new books being presented to Guides and Rangers in 1968. Get in touch if you were in the picture. | SG
2. Engrossed in Boldon
Boldon Comprehensive School students were holding a sponsored read in aid of Multiple Sclerosis Research in November 1986. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
3. Book fans galore at Temple Park Juniors
Book-loving children at Temple Park Junior School in 1994. We hope you can spot someone you know in this Shields Gazette photo. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
4. Wonderful in Whitburn
Whitburn Infants with their new favourite book. Tell us if you recognise anyone. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
