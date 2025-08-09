13 South Tyneside photos to celebrate Book Lovers Day

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 9th Aug 2025, 10:00 BST

It’s Book Lovers Day and that means a chance to celebrate some fabulous reads.

It is the perfect occasion to start a new book, just as all of these people did in South Tyneside’s past.

Enjoy a gallery of photo memories from the Shields Gazette archives, stretching from Guides and Rangers enjoying a new chapter in 1968 to a cuppa and a book reading session at Costa in 2017.

In case you missed it;

Walking on the beach: South Tyneside memories

Photos from Bernicia festival 2014 in South Shields

Horsley Hill Square views over 18 years

This photo shows new books being presented to Guides and Rangers in 1968. Get in touch if you were in the picture.

1. A good read in 1968

This photo shows new books being presented to Guides and Rangers in 1968. Get in touch if you were in the picture. | SG

Photo Sales
Boldon Comprehensive School students were holding a sponsored read in aid of Multiple Sclerosis Research in November 1986.

2. Engrossed in Boldon

Boldon Comprehensive School students were holding a sponsored read in aid of Multiple Sclerosis Research in November 1986. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Book-loving children at Temple Park Junior School in 1994. We hope you can spot someone you know in this Shields Gazette photo.

3. Book fans galore at Temple Park Juniors

Book-loving children at Temple Park Junior School in 1994. We hope you can spot someone you know in this Shields Gazette photo. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Whitburn Infants with their new favourite book. Tell us if you recognise anyone.

4. Wonderful in Whitburn

Whitburn Infants with their new favourite book. Tell us if you recognise anyone. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Shields GazettePhoto memories
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice